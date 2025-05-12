Driver charged in fatal dump truck crash in Newport, NH

After a man was hit and killed by a dump truck in the central New Hampshire town of Newport last week, the truck's driver was arrested Monday, police said.

The crash was reported about 12:40 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Central and Sunapee streets, according to Newport police.

The person who was hit was rushed to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to police. He was identified Monday as Zachary Shepard, a 34-year-old from Newport.

The driver was identified as Charles Deraway, a 38-year-old from Grantham, New Hampshire. He faces felony charges of negligent homicide and second-degree assault, and was due in court Monday. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

Police said investigators have found Deraway didn't fully stop at a stop sign on Central Street before making a right turn onto Sunapee Street — Sheparad was crossing Central Street at a crosswalk.

The incident remained under investigation, and anyone who saw what happened or has relevant information was asked to contact Newport Police Det. Sgt. Alexander Marvin at marvin@newportnh.gov or 603-863-3232.