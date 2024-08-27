New Hampshire

ATV driver dies in accident in Salisbury, NH

Officials didn't say how the driver died, but did note she was using the ATV for agricultural purposes, not for recreational off-roading

By Asher Klein

NBC 5 News

A person using an ATV for farm work died in an accident in Salisbury, New Hampshire, on Monday, authorities said.

The accident off Raccoon Hill Road was reported about 4:09 p.m., according to the NH Fish and Game Department. The driver was rushed to Concord Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Officials didn't say how the driver died, but did note she was using the ATV for agricultural purposes, not for recreational off-roading.

The driver's identity wasn't being shared as of Tuesday afternoon.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Salisbury is a small town in central New Hampshire.

More NH news

Health & Wellness 3 hours ago

NH resident with EEE dies, in state's 1st human case of the virus in 10 years

New Hampshire 20 hours ago

Neighbors annoyed as NH 7-Eleven blasts opera music all day and all night

17 hours ago

3 injured in NH crash; Maine man arrested for OUI

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us