Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Deadly Pedestrian Crashes Increased by 35% in Mass. in 2022, According to New Report

Data from WalkBoston, a group advocating for safe and walkable streets, shows 101 fatal pedestrian crashes in 2022, a 35% increase from the previous year

By John Moroney

NBC Universal, Inc.

A report from a group advocating for safe and walkable streets found that deadly pedestrian crashes in Massachusetts increased significantly in 2022.

The data from WalkBoston shows a 35% increase from the previous year in crashes that left a pedestrian dead; 70% of those crashes took place in areas identified as environmental justice populations.

April and Kelly Boss are worried about safety in their Cambridge neighborhood after Kelly says he was hit in a crosswalk while with the couple's 2-year-old son.

They weren't hurt, but the driver didn't stop, either.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"It wasn't a hard hit, or fast hit. But the fact my child was involved is really upsetting," Kelly Boss said.

There was another crash in nearly the same spot Wednesday. Police say a vehicle hit and dragged a pedestrian who was in a Cambridge Street crosswalk. The man is expected to survive, which is not always the case.

"The average number of fatal crashes for pedestrians over the last 20 years has been somewhere in the 70s. So it's really concerning that it cracked 100 this past year," said Brendan Kearney of WalkBoston.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Donald Trump 2 mins ago

‘No One Is Above the Law': New England Lawmakers Respond to Trump's Indictment

Cambridge 3 hours ago

Man Charged With Raping Girl, 13, in Cambridge Bedroom Decades Later

The group's report noted that there were 101 fatal pedestrian crashes in 2022.

People over the age of 65 made up nearly 40 of those deaths, and 20 communities had more than one fatality.

"Some people think enforcement is important," Kearney said. "We really think redesigning the roadways are important."

The Cambridge Police Department says it focuses on traffic enforcement in those places with the highest number of crashes, as well as neighborhoods with unique concerns.

"We don't think safety is a high priority for Cambridge, and certainly we see in higher priority areas like Harvard and MIT," April Boss said.

Police in Cambridge say they are concerned about safety, adding that they track and monitor all pedestrian crashes.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsCambridgecrash
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us