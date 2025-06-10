New Hampshire

Pickup truck driver dies in crash in Salisbury, NH

The driver hasn't been publicly identified.

By Asher Klein

NBC 5 News

A driver died in a crash into a tree in Salisbury, New Hampshire, early Monday morning, state police said.

Their pickup truck was reported to have crashed with the tree on North Road about 3:30 a.m., according to police. When members of the Salisbury Fire Department got to the scene, they found the driver had died.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The crash remained under investigation Monday afternoon, police said, asking anyone with information to contact Trooper Peter Kosakowski at 603-223-4381 or Peter.C.Kosakowski@dos.nh.gov.

The driver hasn't been publicly identified.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us