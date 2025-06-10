Pickup truck driver dies in crash in Salisbury, NH

A driver died in a crash into a tree in Salisbury, New Hampshire, early Monday morning, state police said.
Their pickup truck was reported to have crashed with the tree on North Road about 3:30 a.m., according to police. When members of the Salisbury Fire Department got to the scene, they found the driver had died.
The crash remained under investigation Monday afternoon, police said, asking anyone with information to contact Trooper Peter Kosakowski at 603-223-4381 or Peter.C.Kosakowski@dos.nh.gov.
The driver hasn't been publicly identified.