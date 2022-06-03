Local

Deadly Shooting of Teenager in Cambridge Remains Unsolved 10 Years Later

Sixteen-year-old Charlene Holmes was killed in a drive-by shooting outside her Willow Street home on June 3, 2012

By Thea DiGiammerino

Middlesex District Attorney's Office

Investigators are still looking for answers in a 2012 shooting in Cambridge, Massachusetts, that left a 16-year-old dead and a 17-year-old seriously injured.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan described 16-year-old Charlene Holmes as a "truly innocent victim." Holmes was killed in a drive-by shooting outside her Willow Street home on June 3, 2012. A 17-year-old girl was also hurt.

Investigators do not believe the girls were the target of the attack.

Ten years later, the case remains unsolved. On the anniversary, investigators are releasing photos of the suspect vehicle, a black four-door sedan that was seen on Willow Street at the time.

Middlesex County District Attorney's Office
This vehicle is believed involved in a June 2012 shooting that left a 16-year-old girl dead and a second teen seriously hurt.

“Charlene had an incredibly bright future ahead of her and her life was taken way too soon by a senseless act of violence. We remain firmly committed today as we did 10 years ago in bringing justice for Charlene and her loved ones,” said Cambridge Police Commissioner Elow in a press release.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Massachusetts State Police at 781-897-6600 or Cambridge Police Criminal Investigations Section at 617-349-3370. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 617-349-3359, online at www.cambridgepolice.org/tips or by sending a text message to Tip411 (847411), begin the message with Tip650 and then type a message.

