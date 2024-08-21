Stoughton

Driver from Penn. dies, 2 hurt in Stoughton crash, officials say

The apparent driver of one vehicle, Michael Unman, was pronounced dead, while another Pennsylvania man inside had serious injuries, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office said

By Asher Klein

NBC 5 News

A two-car crash in Stoughton, Massachusetts, early Wednesday left a driver dead and two other people hospitalized, authorities said.

The crash took place on Turnpike Street near a Dunkin', not far from Route 24, about 6:15 a.m., according to Stoughton police and the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

A Quincy woman told investigators was driving her Toyota Highlander home from an overnight shift at a local hotel when the SUV and a Cadillac collided, according to prosecutors.

Inside the Cadillac were two men from Pennsylvania, who were both rushed to the Boston Medical Center, officials said. The apparent driver, Michael Unman, a 59-year-old from Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead, while the other man had serious injuries.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

No charges or citations were issued as of 1:20 p.m. Authorities didn't share the latest conditions of the passenger in the Cadillac or the driver of the Toyota.

Part of Turnpike Street, which is also Route 139, remained closed Wednesday afternoon due to wires on the road downed by a vehicle in the crash hitting a telephone pole, authorities said.

Police had said that traffic on Route 139 was being detoured down Maple Street to Page Street.

More Stoughton news

2024 Paris Olympics 18 hours ago

Medalist Frederick Richard of Stoughton: Olympics will ‘be a part of me forever'

Stoughton Aug 20

Stoughton parents outraged after 150 students are left without transportation

This article tagged under:

Stoughton
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us