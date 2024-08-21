Driver from Penn. dies, 2 hurt in Stoughton crash, officials say

A two-car crash in Stoughton, Massachusetts, early Wednesday left a driver dead and two other people hospitalized, authorities said.

The crash took place on Turnpike Street near a Dunkin', not far from Route 24, about 6:15 a.m., according to Stoughton police and the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office.

A Quincy woman told investigators was driving her Toyota Highlander home from an overnight shift at a local hotel when the SUV and a Cadillac collided, according to prosecutors.

Inside the Cadillac were two men from Pennsylvania, who were both rushed to the Boston Medical Center, officials said. The apparent driver, Michael Unman, a 59-year-old from Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead, while the other man had serious injuries.

No charges or citations were issued as of 1:20 p.m. Authorities didn't share the latest conditions of the passenger in the Cadillac or the driver of the Toyota.

Part of Turnpike Street, which is also Route 139, remained closed Wednesday afternoon due to wires on the road downed by a vehicle in the crash hitting a telephone pole, authorities said.

Police had said that traffic on Route 139 was being detoured down Maple Street to Page Street.