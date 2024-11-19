Driver dies in head-on crash on Route 20 in Sudbury

A person was killed when their vehicle and another crashed head-on in Sudbury, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The other driver was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after the collision on Boston Post Road about 8:22 a.m., according to Sudbury police and firefighters.

Officers who arrived to the scene found one of the drivers unresponsive. He was rushed to MetroWest Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, officials said. They didn't immediately share his name.

The crash closed Boston Post Road for several hours.

What happened remained under investigation by state and local police as of Tuesday afternoon. It wasn't immediately clear what led to the crash or if anyone would face charges.