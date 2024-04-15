Waltham

Driver dead, passenger seriously hurt in rollover car crash in Waltham

The suspected cause of the crash and the identities of the people involved weren't immediately released

By Asher Klein

A car crash left a driver dead and their passenger hurt late Sunday in central Waltham, Massachusetts, police said.

The rollover crash took place outside City Hall on High Street, past Moody Street, about 11:43 p.m., police said Monday. Both occupants of the car were removed from the vehicle and rushed to the Lahey Clinic, where the driver was pronounced dead.

The passenger is expected to survive, though they were seriously hurt, according to police.

Local police were investigating what happened — the suspected cause of the crash and the identities of the people involved weren't immediately released.

