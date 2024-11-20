2 people found dead in house fire in Weare, NH

Two people were found dead in a fire at a home in Weare, New Hampshire, Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Investigators were looking into how the people died. Their names weren't immediately announced.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The fire on High Rock Road was reported about 10:44 a.m., according to the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal and Weare firefighters and police. Firefighters saw smoke coming from a window on the second floor and, after making their way inside, found the two people dead.

Autopsies were set to be conducted on the bodies Thursday to determine the cause and manner of the peoples' deaths.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Anyone with information about what happened was urged to call the fire marshal's office at 603-223-4289.