Update Expected in Worcester House Fire That Killed 2, Injured 3

Authorities were expected to give an update on Monday on the massive blaze that engulfed a multi-family home in Worcester early Saturday morning, killing two people and leaving three hurt.

City leaders and public safety officials were set to speak at City Hall about the fire. The 3:30 p.m. event will be livestreamed on this page.

It took over two hours for nearly 70 firefighters to get the fire under control, and only after it completely destroyed the three-story, six-family building where it started, Worcester fire officials said over the weekend.

Structural integrity issues kept firefighters from finishing a search of all three floors of the building on Gage Street in the Bingham Square Apartments on Saturday. The fire also damaged two neighboring buildings on Eastern Avenue and Gage Street, officials said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No firefighters were injured, authorities said. The Red Cross was helping families displaced by the blaze.

"I send my deepest sympathies to the families of the victims," Mayor Joseph Petty said in a statement Saturday. "Tragedies such as this affect so many lives and our city will no doubt come together to support those who are suffering from such an unimaginable loss."