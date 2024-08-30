Teen killed when SUV hits boat trailer on Cape Cod road, police say

A 14-year-old was killed and two other people were hurt when an SUV hit a boat trailer on the side of a road in Yarmouth, Massachusetts, Friday, police said.

The crash, which took place about 1 p.m. on North Main Street near the intersection with Great Western Road, left a person pinned between the boat and the truck that had been towing it, according to police. The truck had pulled over because of a broken axle and people inside were out of the truck to fix the issue.

The condition of the other people who were hurt, who were taken to Cape Cod Hospital, wasn't immediately available. The driver of the Cadillac SUV that hit the boat trailer remained at the scene, police said.

They didn't immediately identify the 14-year-old who was killed, but asked, in announcing the crash, "the community to keep this family, their loved ones, and first responders in their thoughts."

Footage from the scene showed a speedboat that was off its trailer, its bow in the treeline and aft alongside the pickup truck that appeared to have been towing it.

Anyone with information on the crash, which remained under investigation Friday afternoon, to call them at 508-775-0445.