Ex-Mass. state senator convicted in pandemic unemployment fraud scheme

Former Massachusetts state Sen. Dean Tran has been convicted on federal wire fraud charges tied to a scheme to collect pandemic unemployment funds that he was not entitled to, prosecutors said Thursday.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Massachusetts, Tran collected $30,120 in unemployment assistance while he was working as a paid consultant for a New Hampshire-based auto parts retailer, after his state Senate term ended in 2021. He also failed to report his $54,700 consulting income on his 2021 federal income tax return, and concealed thousands of dollars in rental income from 2020 to 2022.

“Dean Tran defrauded the government out of unemployment benefits he had no right to receive. His fraud and calculated deception diverted money away from those who were struggling to get by during a very difficult time,” said Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy. “Our office and our law enforcement partners are committed to holding accountable public officials who lie and steal for personal gain.”

Tran served on the Massachusetts State Senate, representing Worcester and Middlesex Counties, from 2017 to January 2021.

He was convicted of 20 counts of wire fraud and three counts of filing false tax returns. Scheduling is sentenced for Dec. 4, 2024.

Tran's sister Tuyet Martin is also facing federal charges, accused of helping her brother cover up a fake job offer as part of the unemployment benefits scheme. Martin allegedly lied to investigator and tried to delete emails about the letter, which prosecutors say was a fake job offer from the New Hampshire food company where she works as CEO.

Tran, who has also run for Congress, has also faced charges in state court, for allegedly stealing a fun from an elderly constituent and lying about it to investigators.