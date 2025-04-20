Vermont

Death investigation underway after body is found floating in Vermont's Lake Champlain

By Marc Fortier

A file photo of a Vermont State Police trooper.
NECN

A death investigation is underway after a man's body was found floating in Vermont's Lake Champlain on Sunday afternoon.

Vermont State Police said their investigation began shortly after noon Sunday after a report form a homeowner that a body was seen floating in Lake Champlain off Kibbe Point in South Hero. First responders were able to recover the body from the water.

The man's identity and the circumstances surrounding his death are unknown. State police said the body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death and to assist investigators in identifying the man.

No further details were released.

Anyone with information that might be relevant to the investigation is asked to call Vermont State Police at 802-524-5993 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

