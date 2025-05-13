Death investigation underway after body is found in Merrimack River in NH

A death investigation is underway after a body was found in the Merrimack River in Hooksett, New Hampshire, on Monday.

New Hampshire State Poice said they recovered the body from the river on Monday evening after receiving a report around 6:14 p.m. that a person had been found dead.

The person's identity has not been released by police pending an autopsy and notification of family.

State police were assisted at the scene by members of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, and the Hooksett police and fire departments.

Anyone with information that could assist with investigation is being asked to contact Detective Micah Jones at Micah.A.Jones@dos.nh.gov.