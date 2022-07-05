Death Investigation Underway in Brockton After Man Found Dead in Apartment

State and local police are investigating after a man was found dead Tuesday morning at an apartment in Brockton.

The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office confirmed an investigation is underway in the death of 55-year-old Jose Romero, of Brockton.

Brockton police received a 911 call just before 8 a.m. from an employee of the Campello High Rise, located at 1380 Main Street. The caller told police that one of the building's tenants was discovered unresponsive, the district attorney said.

Brockton police and other first responders were called to the scene and Romero was pronounced dead.

Authorities did not release any details on how they believe Romero died, but they did say preliminarily, this does not appear to be a random act of violence.

An autopsy will be performed to determine Romero's cause and manner of death.

An investigation is active and ongoing. No further information was immediately available.