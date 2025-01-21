Death investigation underway in Ipswich after man's body was found unresponsive near a vehicle

A death investigation is underway after a man's body was found unresponsive near a vehicle in Ipswich, Massachusetts, early Tuesday morning.

The Essex District Attorney's Office said Ipswich police were called around 4:30 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive individual on the ground outside a vehicle on Caroline Avenue.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The individual, a 65-year-old man from Ipswich, was taken to Beverly Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The man's name is not being released pending notification of family, the district attorney's office said.

The incident is being investigated by state police, Ipswich police and the chief medical examiner's office.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

No further details have been released.