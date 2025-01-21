Massachusetts

Death investigation underway in Ipswich after man's body was found unresponsive near a vehicle

The man's name has not been released

By Marc Fortier

A death investigation is underway after a man's body was found unresponsive near a vehicle in Ipswich, Massachusetts, early Tuesday morning.

The Essex District Attorney's Office said Ipswich police were called around 4:30 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive individual on the ground outside a vehicle on Caroline Avenue.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The individual, a 65-year-old man from Ipswich, was taken to Beverly Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The man's name is not being released pending notification of family, the district attorney's office said.

The incident is being investigated by state police, Ipswich police and the chief medical examiner's office.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

No further details have been released.

More Massachusetts stories

Massachusetts 5 hours ago

Gov. Healey proposes $2.5B to upgrade state and community college campuses

Immigration 7 hours ago

How will Trump's immigration crackdown impact Massachusetts?

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us