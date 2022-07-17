Maine Man Facing Murder Charge in Shooting Death of Mass. Man

A Massachusetts man was shot and killed over the weekend in Lewiston, Maine, and another man has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting.

The Maine Department of Public Safety (DPS) initially released few details Sunday night, only confirming state and local police were investigating a person's death on Howe Street.

On Monday, the agency said Lewiston police were called to a Howe Street home shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday for a report of gunshots. Responding officers found 20-year-old John Paquin, of Worcester, Massachusetts, with apparent gunshot wounds. Paquin was taken to Central Maine Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The lower section of Howe Street was shut down for several hours Sunday as Maine State Police and Lewiston police collected evidence and conducted interviews.

Mark John Sinclair, 28, of Lewiston, Maine, was arrested Sunday evening and taken to the Androscoggin County Jail. There were active warrants for his arrest for domestic violence terrorizing, criminal mischief, and violation of bail, the DPS said.

Police executed a search warrant at Sinclair's Howe Street home around 1:30 a.m. Monday. They did not elaborate on anything they may have found, including any firearms.

Sinclair was charged with murder Monday after the chief medical examiner completed an autopsy and ruled Paquin's death a homicide.

Officials have not said how the two knew each other.

Sinclair is being held without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned later this week in Androscoggin County Superior Court. Attorney information was not immediately available.

An investigation into Paquin's death is active and ongoing.