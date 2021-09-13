Death Investigation Underway in Mashpee

Police are investigating after a man's body was found in a wooded area of Mashpee, Massachusetts, on Monday morning.

Mashpee police said they received a report around 7:40 a.m. of a missing person possibly in the Johns Pond area of town. After a brief search, a man was found dead in the woods.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

JUST IN: A Monday morning ride turns tragic in Mashpee. Police say a man is dead after what appears to be an accident on a trail off Quashnet Road. Only @nbc10boston was there as the golf cart was towed away from the scene. DA now investigating. pic.twitter.com/h8TnhnUBBE — Abbey Niezgoda NBC10 Boston (@AbbeyNBCBoston) September 13, 2021

The incident is under investigation by Mashpee police, state police and the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office.

Police said it appears that the death was a "tragic accident," and offered their condolences to the family.