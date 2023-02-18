Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Boston

Death Investigation Underway in Roxbury

Boston police confirmed the death investigation on Annunciation Road but released no other information Saturday night.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

​Authorities are investigating a death late Saturday night in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood.

Boston police confirmed the death investigation on Annunciation Road, but released no other information.

The scene was active at 10 p.m. with a crime scene response van parked in front of an apartment building, where several detectives were seen walking in and out of. Police cruisers were also seen parked in the area, as well.

Police have not said who died, or how.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

An investigation is active and ongoing.

This article tagged under:

BostonRoxbury
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us