Death Investigation Underway in Roxbury

​Authorities are investigating a death late Saturday night in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood.

Boston police confirmed the death investigation on Annunciation Road, but released no other information.

The scene was active at 10 p.m. with a crime scene response van parked in front of an apartment building, where several detectives were seen walking in and out of. Police cruisers were also seen parked in the area, as well.

Police have not said who died, or how.

An investigation is active and ongoing.