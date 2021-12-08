Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Death of 9-Month-Old Baby in Everett Under Investigation

A ruling on the cause and manner of the infant's death is pending

By Marc Fortier

1167980996
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Authorities said they are investigating the death of a 9-month-old baby from Everett, Massachusetts, earlier this month.

The Middlesex District Attorney's Office said the infant was transported from a residence in Everett on Nov. 26 to CHA Everett Hospital and then to Boston Children's Hospital, where she died several days later on Dec. 1.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The district attorney's office explained that it investigates all child deaths, and that a ruling on the cause and manner of death is pending.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, authorities said.

No further information was immediately available.

More Massachusetts stories

skeletal remains Dec 7

Skeletal Human Remains, Found Near Mass. High School

coronavirus 23 hours ago

Over 11,000 New Breakthrough Cases in Mass., Nearly Double Last Week's Total

This article tagged under:

Massachusettseverett
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us