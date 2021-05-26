Local

Death of Framingham Woman Investigated as Homicide

Authorities are investigating the death of a 28-year-old woman in her apartment in Framingham, Massachusetts, as an apparent homicide, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office

The death of a 28-year-old woman in Framingham, Massachusetts, is being investigated as an apparent homicide.

Someone who knew the victim called 911 shortly after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday to report that the woman was dead in her apartment, located at the Halstead Apartments on Worcester Road, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office.

Police responded and found the victim, who has not been identified, with obvious trauma, investigators said.

Authorities have not determined whether the case is an isolated incident.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will work to determine the cause and manner of death, according to prosecutors.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Framingham Police Department at 508-532-5911.

