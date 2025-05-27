Death of Vermont man deemed suspicious, police say

Authorities in Vermont are investigating the suspicious death of a man in Brandon this weekend.

Brian Bailey, a 46-year-old Brandon resident, was found unresponsive at his Champearl Road home shortly around 7 a.m. Saturday, Vermont State Police said Monday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Police said evidence found at Bailey's home and an examination of his body led investigators to believe his death appears to be suspicious. They did not immediately reveal any information about how Bailey died or what the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner found.

"Preliminary investigative work by the state police indicates this was an isolated event, and there is no known threat to the community," the department wrote in a press release Monday. "No one is currently in custody."

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

State police noted that they would provide more information as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call 802-773-9101 or submit tips to Vermont State Police anonymously online.