Death Penalty Considered for Accused Killer of Jassy Correia

A virtual hearing is scheduled Tuesday to consider the death penalty for Louis Coleman III - the man accused of kidnapping a 23-year-old mother from a Boston nightclub last year.

Jassy Correia was last seen early on Feb. 24 leaving a Boston nightclub after celebrating her birthday and getting into Coleman's car, according to police.

Surveillance video shows Coleman carrying her into his providence apartment. Correia, of Lynn, was found in the trunk of his car when police stopped him in Delaware four days later.

He now faces a death sentence or life in prison under federal kidnapping charges resulting in death. Coleman, 32 of Providence, Rhode Island, has pleaded not guilty.

The death penalty will be weighed in the case in a hearing today via video conference.

The man indicted for the kidnapping death of 23-year-old Jassy Correia pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in federal court in Boston Tuesday morning.

Coleman's lawyers may decide whether they intend to pursue an insanity defense. It's unclear if Coleman will appear.

Correia is survived by her family, including her 2-year-old daughter.