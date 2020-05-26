Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

Death Penalty Considered for Accused Killer of Jassy Correia

Louis Coleman III was indicted on one count of kidnapping resulting in death in connection to the disappearance and murder of 23-year-old Jassy Correia last year

By Katelyn Flint

NBC Universal, Inc.

A virtual hearing is scheduled Tuesday to consider the death penalty for Louis Coleman III - the man accused of kidnapping a 23-year-old mother from a Boston nightclub last year.

Jassy Correia was last seen early on Feb. 24 leaving a Boston nightclub after celebrating her birthday and getting into Coleman's car, according to police.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Surveillance video shows Coleman carrying her into his providence apartment. Correia, of Lynn, was found in the trunk of his car when police stopped him in Delaware four days later.

Attorneys on both sides of the case of a man accused of killing 23-year-old Jassy Correia will return to court.

He now faces a death sentence or life in prison under federal kidnapping charges resulting in death. Coleman, 32 of Providence, Rhode Island, has pleaded not guilty.

The death penalty will be weighed in the case in a hearing today via video conference.

The man indicted for the kidnapping death of 23-year-old Jassy Correia pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in federal court in Boston Tuesday morning.

Coleman's lawyers may decide whether they intend to pursue an insanity defense. It's unclear if Coleman will appear.

Correia is survived by her family, including her 2-year-old daughter.

More on the Jassy Correia Case

BOSTON Oct 6, 2019

Defense Lawyer Files for Further Records in Kidnapping Case

Massachusetts Mar 11, 2019

Child’s Godmother: Suspect in Horrific Killing of Massachusetts Mom Deserves Death Penalty

This article tagged under:

BOSTONJassy CorreiakidnappingLouis Colemandeath penalty
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us