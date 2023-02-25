Local

Maine

Deaths of Mass. Man, Maine Teen Ruled Homicides

Shoeb Mohamed Adan, 21, of Springfield, Massachusetts, and Mohamed Aden, 16, of Lewiston, Maine, were killed in a home in Poland, Maine, according to police

Maine State Police

A Massachusetts man and a Maine teenager were killed in a home in western Maine, and the deaths were ruled homicides, officials said Friday.

Maine State Police said there is no known threat to the public after the discovery of the bodies Tuesday in the town of Poland.

Police initially labeled the deaths suspicious. The victims were identified as Shoeb Mohamed Adan, 21, of Springfield, Massachusetts, and Mohamed Aden, 16, of Lewiston, state police said, noting that the victims are not related.

Detectives are conducting interviews and following up on leads in the investigation into their deaths, but there has been no arrest, a state police spokesperson said.

The bodies were discovered when the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department conducted a welfare check. The office of the chief medial examiner identified the victims.

