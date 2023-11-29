Deaths of 2 people under investigation in Saugus, DA says; hazmat crew on scene

The deaths of two people are under investigation in Saugus, Massachusetts, on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

There was no immediate information about the cause or nature of the two deaths in Saugus. Asked about a death investigation on Founder's Way, the Essex County District Attorney's Office only confirmed that two people had died and that detectives were looking into it.

First responders were seen outside homes in the area. The State Fire Marshal's Office confirmed that one of its hazardous materials, or hazmat, teams was helping local firefighters and police on Founders Way, but didn't share more information about the nature of the materials.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.