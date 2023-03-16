Debris Falls, Water Leaks From Ceiling at Forest Hills

Debris fell from the ceiling Wednesday at the Forest Hills MBTA station, with water pouring to the floor.
The MBTA told NBC10 Boston the debris consisted of "felt" used as padding near bridge joints, adding that it weighed less than a pound and was not concrete.
Water could be seen splashing onto the ground, but the MBTA did not give any information about its source.
The area was blocked off Wednesday night.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.