[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]
A decades-old restaurant and caterer in the northwest suburbs of Boston is getting ready to shut down.
According to a source (Aron Levy), Via Lago in Lexington is closing its doors at the end of the month, as its lease is expiring and it has decided to say farewell. The Mass. Ave. spot first opened nearly 40 years ago, including a cafe, restaurant, and catering operation while offering a mix of New American and Mediterranean fare such as jambalaya, calamari, shrimp and angel hair pasta, a roast tenderloin sandwich, ravioli, pork chops, risotto, roasted cod, and tiramisu.
The address for Via Lago is 1845 Massachusetts Avenue, Lexington, MA, 02420. Its website can be found at https://vialagocatering.com/
