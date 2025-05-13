Boston Restaurant Talk

Decades-old restaurant just outside Boston shutting down this month

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/Via Lago Cafe

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A decades-old restaurant and caterer in the northwest suburbs of Boston is getting ready to shut down.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

According to a source (Aron Levy), Via Lago in Lexington is closing its doors at the end of the month, as its lease is expiring and it has decided to say farewell. The Mass. Ave. spot first opened nearly 40 years ago, including a cafe, restaurant, and catering operation while offering a mix of New American and Mediterranean fare such as jambalaya, calamari, shrimp and angel hair pasta, a roast tenderloin sandwich, ravioli, pork chops, risotto, roasted cod, and tiramisu.

The address for Via Lago is 1845 Massachusetts Avenue, Lexington, MA, 02420. Its website can be found at https://vialagocatering.com/

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

(Follow Marc on Bluesky at @marchurboston.bsky.social)

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston and New England area.

Massachusetts 14 mins ago

Waymo's self-driving robotaxis are coming to Greater Boston. Will they be in your town?

Health care 15 mins ago

Primary care doctors, stressing staffing shortages & long waits, push for funding

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)
Copyright Boston Restaurant Talk

This article tagged under:

Boston Restaurant Talk
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us