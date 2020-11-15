Deceased Man Discovered by Firefighters Responding to Fire Alarm at Chelsea Home

Fire crews responding to a possible fire Sunday afternoon at a multi-family home in Chelsea, Massachusetts, found a deceased man inside, Chief Brian Keyes said.

A man in his 80s was found dead inside a third-floor apartment on Chestnut Street, the fire chief said. Firefighters made the discovery after a brief primary search of the building.

It's unclear whether the man died from injuries in the fire or from some other cause. The state fire marshal's office said the man was found dead with burns. His cause of death is under investigation, the fire chief said.

Chelsea police are investigating after they found a man in his 80s dead inside a third-floor apartment on Chestnut Street this afternoon. They found his body after responding to a fire alarm there. A neighbor says the man was a widower and lived alone. #NBC10Boston #NECN pic.twitter.com/x8dNTL0N8M — Mike Manzoni NBC10 Boston (@MikeNBCBoston) November 15, 2020

Investigators were seen walking in and out of the building with dogs late Sunday afternoon. Large birthday balloons were also spotted in the window, and a neighbor told NBC10 Boston that the man was a widower who lived alone.

Neighbor Maria Garcia says she banged on the man's apartment door when she heard the fire alarm go off, but she never got an answer.

"When you share 15 years with your neighbor, and you know how gentle he was and how fragile, because he was old, you know? It's like you cannot feel anything," Garcia said.

The Chelsea police and fire departments had responded to the residence for an alarm activation of a possible fire, and there was smoke showing on arrival, the fire chief said. Firefighters made a quick entry, and the blaze was extinguished, according to Keyes.

Investigators say the small fire started in the kitchen, but that's all they know at this point. There's no word on the cause.

The state Department of Fire Services is assisting local fire and police with a joint investigation into the fire, the fire marshal's office said.