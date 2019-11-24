Declining Gas Prices, Milder Weather to Arrive for Thanksgiving Week

As Thanksgiving arrives this week, millions of Americans will hit the road to celebrate the holiday with relatives near and far — and fortunately the conditions are looking good.

Gas prices have dropped over the past two weeks, with the price of a gallon of regular down about 4 cents nationally according to the Lundberg Survey.

The weather forecast also seems to be moving in New England's favor, with expectations in most areas for light showers around the middle of the week.

The roads, meanwhile, are expected to be as busy as ever, with tens of millions of people expected to drive 50 miles or more this Thanksgiving.

"We are encouraging people to use public transportation. If you do intend to park, the availability of parking is going to be very tight this week," said Ed Freni of Massport. "We would like you to try to take advantage of the HOV options."