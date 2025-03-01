Puppies rescued from Dedham boarding school grounds

Two 4-month-old puppies were found tied to a tree on the grounds of a boarding school in Dedham, Massachusetts, this month, animal rescue officials said.

The dogs, described as Mastiff types, were found the Nobles and Greenough School in Dedham by animal control on Feb. 12 and taken into the care of a nearby Animal Rescue League shelter, according to ARL Boston. Investigators don't believe there was malicious intent in the dogs being tied up, but were instead an example of a "pet owner in crisis."

The healthy puppies, one male and one female, had matching leashes and collars when they were found on, ARL Boston said.

“ARL realizes many pet owners are struggling, and we want the public to know that ARL is a resource,” Edward Schettino, ARL's president and CEO, said in a statement. “Through community-based programs and services and reinvesting in the City of Boston to rebuild our animal care and adoption center, ARL’s goal is make every effort to help keep pets in homes and out of shelters, and when surrender is the only option, to offer a safe, judgement-free environment to help pet owners through this difficult decision.”

The puppies will be available for adoption at ARL's Dedham Animal Care and Adoption Center.

If you are a pet owner in crisis, you can visit arlboston.org to learn how to safely surrender an animal.