Massachusetts

Police respond to crash on I-95 in Dedham

State police didn't immediately have any information on possible injuries in the I-95 south crash

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

Massachusetts State Police responded to a crash on Interstate 95 in Dedham late Sunday night that appeared to involve a motorcycle.

Multiple lanes of I-95 southbound looked to be blocked off in the area where a motorcycle could be seen resting on its side in the roadway.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

There was no immediate word on any injuries, or the number of people involved.

Traffic was slowed as vehicles merged into one lane that was passing the crash scene.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to police for more information.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsDedham
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us