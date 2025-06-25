Large police presence at BJ's parking lot in Dedham

There was a large police response to the parking lot of the BJ's Wholesale Club in Dedham, Massachusetts, early Wednesday morning.

Officials have yet to release any information, but video from the scene shows at least seven police vehicles in the store's parking lot, located at 688 Providence Highway.

Officers could be seen walking around with flashlights, presumably looking for evidence, and yellow police tape was up, sectioning off a portion of the parking lot and appearing to include one black SUV.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Dedham police for details on the investigation but has not yet heard back.