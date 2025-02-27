Police search for person who fled truck's traffic stop in Dedham

A person ran off from a truck that was stopped in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Thursday, leading to a police search.

The truck, a tractor-trailer, had been stopped on Needham Street in Dedham, near the town line with Needham and Cutler Park Reservation, Dedham police said. They were searching along with Massachusetts State Police.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

They didn't immediately share more information, including what prompted the traffic stop or if the person who fled was the driver.

A large police presence was seen in the area Thursday afternoon. Officers, including a police dog, were seen searching a marshy area around train tracks — the MBTA Commuter Rail runs through Cutler Park.