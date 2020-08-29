Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
dedham police department

Dedham Police Looking for Missing Man

John Maida was last seen Friday leaving his residence, Dedham police said

Police in Dedham, Massachusetts, issued a missing/endangered person alert for John Maida, and are asking the public for assistance in locating him.

Maida was reported missing Saturday and was last seen Friday, Aug. 29, leaving his residence in his vehicle, according to police. He drives a gray 2014 Ford Fusion with Massachusetts plates BB233, police said in their report.

Anyone with information on Maida's whereabouts or the location of his vehicle is asked to contact the Dedham Police Department at 781-326-1212.

This article tagged under:

dedham police departmentMassachusettsDedhamjohn maida
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us