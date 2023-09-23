Dedham police looking for missing woman, 24, who didn't come home after work

Police in Dedham, Massachusetts, are searching for a 24-year-old woman who has been missing since Thursday.

According to police, Esther Pierre Isaac did not return home to her residence in Dedham after she finished her shift and left work on Sept. 21. Isaac works at the Coast Guard Exchange in Boston and takes the MBTA Commuter Rail from Boston to Readville.

Her phone was last pinging in an area in Manchester, Connecticut, police said.

Isaac is described as 4'9 tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds. She has black hair with braids and wears glasses. She was last known to be wearing a purple sweater and gray/black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dedham police at 781-326-1212.