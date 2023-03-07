Local

Dedham

Dedham Police Searching for Missing 16-Year-Old Girl

Police in Dedham, Massachusetts, are looking for 16-year-old Sarah Chansriharaj, who attended Dedham High School Tuesday and did not return home

Dedham Police

Police in Dedham, Massachusetts, are asking for help finding a teenager who was reported missing Tuesday.

Authorities say 16-year-old Sarah Chansriharaj attended Dedham High School Tuesday, but did not return home.

Police describe Chansriharaj as being Asian and white with brown hair and brown eyes. She is about 5'2 and 115 pounds.

When she was last seen, police say Chansriharaj was wearing a baggy grey sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dedham Police Department at 781-326-1212.

This article tagged under:

DedhamMassachusettsmissing person
