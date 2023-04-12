Dedham Police Seek Missing Woman

Police in Dedham, Massachusetts, are looking for a woman who was reported missing Tuesday.

Cassandra Paul was last seen Tuesday in Dedham, according to police.

The department did not give a physical description of Paul, but shared a photo.

Police said Paul was driving a white Honda Accord with Massachusetts plates reading "7HR752."

Anyone with information is asked to call 781-326-1212.