Dedham School Committee member's alleged middle school threats leave parents on edge

Parents are demanding answers from the superintendent of schools in Dedham, Massachusetts, after a member of the school committee allegedly threatened to "wage war" on Dedham Middle School.

The threats were made almost two weeks ago, according to a police report, but parents say they haven't heard anything from the superintendent, leaving them and their children feeling unsafe.

On the morning of March 12, police say William "Billy" Walsh — a member of the Dedham School Committee — gained access to Dedham Middle School by following someone who had been buzzed in. A witness told police that this was not the first time Walsh had bypassed security in this manner.

Once inside, Walsh allegedly threatened to "f*** up" the vice principal. The police report indicates that Walsh made the threat in a loud voice, knowing the vice principal was within earshot. Staff quickly escorted him out of the building.

Parents, who wish to remain anonymous due to safety concerns, are furious about the lack of communication from school administration.

"She don't feel safe. She's 12. She should feel safe at school," said one parent. "And I don't feel safe for my kids being in that school."

Several parents voiced concerns about the lack of transparency and the slow flow of information.

"We shouldn't find out through social media, through police reports, that this is happening," one parent said. "The comments are extremely concerning. The comments from the police report say 'wage war.' That right there — I don't know what that entails."

Another added, "If something happens, I'm not going to know until I see my kid in a casket off to say bye to him."

Walsh has been placed on leave and ordered not to trespass at the middle school, according to the town manager's office. He is being summonsed to court for threatening to commit a crime and disorderly conduct. This makes him the second sitting school committee member facing criminal charges, as court records show Christopher Polito's tax fraud case is set to go to trial in May.

Two school committee members are now calling for Walsh to step down, with the town election just weeks away.

"He needs to not be reelected," one parent said.

Walsh is refusing to resign. He didn't respond to NBC10 Boston requests for comment, but in a Facebook statement Sunday, he said, "A parent's number one priority is to protect their child and there are always two sides to every story. I will tell my side of the story at the appropriate time and place."

According to the police report, Superintendent Nan Murphy issued a "no trespass" order against Walsh after the incident, stating she was in fear for the safety of her staff. The superintendent did not respond to NBC10 Boston requests for comment.

The police report also indicates that when a police officer informed Walsh he would be summoned to court, Walsh became aggravated and demanded that criminal charges be brought against the vice principal. Walsh claimed the vice principal had assaulted him in the fall of 2023, but admitted he never reported the alleged assault to police. Before ending the conversation, Walsh allegedly told police, referring to the middle school, "If they want to have a war, we'll have a war."

No one on the school committee responded to requests for comment Monday. No date has been set for Walsh's arraignment in Dedham District Court.