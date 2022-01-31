Dedham Tax Official Arrested on Federal Fraud Charges

A Dedham tax official has been arrested on federal charges in a case stemming from her work as a property manager in Rhode Island according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Rhode Island.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 67-year-old Cheryl Sullivan was arrested and arraigned Monday on five counts of wire fraud. Officials allege that Sullivan, while working as the property manager at the River Island Condominium Association in Woonsocket, RI, used her position to access association funds for her own personal use.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Prosecutors say starting in February 2019 Sullivan withdrew cash from the association's checking account for her own use, using ATMs at the Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville, Mass. Sullivan is accused of taking around $46,500.

Sullivan is the chairperson for the Board of Tax Assessors in Dedham. She also works as a real estate broker and tax preparer, prosecutors said.

Dedham Town Manager Leon Goodwin released a statement on the investigation Monday afternoon.

"The Town has been made aware of the indictment and the allegations against Ms. Sullivan," he wrote. "We as the Town take these charges very seriously and would like to assure the public that they are not related to her work as an elected official to the Board of Assessors."

Sullivan was first elected in 2018 and re-elected in 2021, town officials said.

Sullivan has pleaded not guilty and was released on an unsecured bond.