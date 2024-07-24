Cat-astrophe averted: Kitten rescued from car engine in Dedham

This 9-month-old stray kitten was just spared one of its nine lives.

The cat was pulled out of a car’s engine compartment by a mechanic at Mavis Tires & Brakes in Dedham, Massachusetts, last week, the Animal Rescue League of Boston said Thursday. The cat was unharmed.

Presumably in honor of the team that saved him, the kitten has been named Mavis.

Mavis, the kitten who was rescued from a car's engine



Dedham Animal Control took Mavis to the vet, then into foster care until he is able to be adopted, likely within a week.

The Animal Rescue League doesn't know why or how the animal ended up inside the car, which apparently traveled with the cat inside. It's rare for cats to go inside vehicle compartments in summer.