Massachusetts

Cat-astrophe averted: Kitten rescued from car engine in Dedham

The Animal Rescue League doesn't know why or how the animal ended up inside the car, which apparently traveled with the cat inside

By Jessie Castellano

This 9-month-old stray kitten was just spared one of its nine lives.

The cat was pulled out of a car’s engine compartment by a mechanic at Mavis Tires & Brakes in Dedham, Massachusetts, last week, the Animal Rescue League of Boston said Thursday. The cat was unharmed.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Presumably in honor of the team that saved him, the kitten has been named Mavis.

Mavis, the kitten who was rescued from a car's engine

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Dedham Animal Control took Mavis to the vet, then into foster care until he is able to be adopted, likely within a week.

The Animal Rescue League doesn't know why or how the animal ended up inside the car, which apparently traveled with the cat inside. It's rare for cats to go inside vehicle compartments in summer.

More cat news

Apr 28

Utah couple accidentally ships pet cat in Amazon return package: ‘We had no idea'

Pets Apr 10

A rare fungal infection was found in two cats in Kansas. The vet tech also got sick.

news Mar 30

Pet insurance didn't feel worth it—until my cat needed a $3,000 surgery

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsAnimals
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us