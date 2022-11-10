Deer Crashes on the Rise in Massachusetts. Here's Where They Happen the Most

It's peak season for crashes involving deer and motor vehicles, a time when over 1,600 such crashes were reported last year.

Deer crashes in Massachusetts between the months of October and December 2021 rose to 1,656 in 2021 -- the highest total in two decades. That amounts to one deer-related crash every 80 minutes in the Bay State, with most occurring during the afternoon commute, according to AAA.

“Hitting a deer can have traumatic and devastating consequences and drivers need to be especially vigilant at this time of year,” said Mary Maguire, a spokesperson for AAA Northeast.

These are the top Massachusetts towns for deer crashes from October through December in 2021, according to AAA:

1. Middleborough: 33

2. Westport: 32

3. Taunton: 31

4. Swansea: 22

5. Bolton/Freetown/Plymouth (tie): 19

6. Westford: 17

7. Rehoboth: 16

8. Easton/Norton/Weston (tie): 15

The top Massachusetts counties for deer crashes for that same time period were:

Bristol: 282 Middlesex: 277 Worcester: 261 Plymouth: 230 Essex: 139

AAA offers the following tips for avoiding or mitigating deer crashes: