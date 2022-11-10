Local

Deer Crashes

Deer Crashes on the Rise in Massachusetts. Here's Where They Happen the Most

Over 1,600 deer-related crashes were reported during this time last year

By Irvin Rodriguez

Getty Images/All Canada Photos

It's peak season for crashes involving deer and motor vehicles, a time when over 1,600 such crashes were reported last year.

Deer crashes in Massachusetts between the months of October and December 2021 rose to 1,656 in 2021 -- the highest total in two decades. That amounts to one deer-related crash every 80 minutes in the Bay State, with most occurring during the afternoon commute, according to AAA.

“Hitting a deer can have traumatic and devastating consequences and drivers need to be especially vigilant at this time of year,” said Mary Maguire, a spokesperson for AAA Northeast.

These are the top Massachusetts towns for deer crashes from October through December in 2021, according to AAA:

1. Middleborough: 33
2. Westport: 32
3. Taunton: 31
4. Swansea: 22
5. Bolton/Freetown/Plymouth (tie): 19
6. Westford: 17
7. Rehoboth: 16
8. Easton/Norton/Weston (tie): 15

The top Massachusetts counties for deer crashes for that same time period were:

  1. Bristol: 282
  2. Middlesex: 277
  3. Worcester: 261
  4. Plymouth: 230
  5. Essex: 139

AAA offers the following tips for avoiding or mitigating deer crashes:

  • Scan the shoulders of the road in front of you; deer may dash out from the shoulder or wooded areas adjacent to the road.
  • Follow the speed limit; keeping your speed down will give you more time to respond to unexpected wildlife movements.
  • Be careful rounding curves and climbing hills where visibility is limited.
  • One long blast on your horn may frighten animals away from your car if you spy them early enough.
  • If you spy one deer, look out for others. Deer rarely travel alone.
  • Use your high beams along dark roadways if there is no oncoming traffic.
  • If a collision is unavoidable, apply the brakes firmly and try to remain in your lane and avoid other vehicles; swerving sharply can cause an even more serious crash.

