‘Deer in headlights': Small town of Sutton scrambles to care for over 100 migrants

People in Sutton, Massachusetts, have been scrambling to overcome language barriers and provide basic necessities for around 125 migrants who arrived over a week ago with little notice from the state.

Massport confirmed a "large group of migrants" landed at Boston's Logan Airport overnight on Saturday, Aug. 26 into Sunday, Aug. 27. They were transported to the welcome centers in Quincy and Allston, then sent to the small town of Sutton in cabs, according to Massport spokesperson Jennifer Mehigan.

The state notified town officials of the migrants' arrival around 6 p.m. Friday night, long after employees clocked out for the weekend, Town Administrator James Smith said. Local officials didn’t realize around 18 families were at a temporary shelter in Sutton until Monday morning, and more migrants have arrived since.

"Everybody is just embracing these people and reaching out and figuring out how they can help," Smith told NBC10 Boston Tuesday. "The biggest challenge is the language barrier."

The town is now caring for approximately 33 families, including 16 school-aged children, who mostly came from Haiti. MEMA was on site Tuesday to help coordinate logistics. Gov. Maura Healey's office noted that she has activated up to 250 members of the Massachusetts National Guard to help at hotels that are serving as emergency shelters.

"We work hard to give local officials as much notice as possible when families are sheltered in their communities, but given the fast-moving nature of this emergency, sometimes that notice is shortly before or even after placement," spokesperson Karissa Hand said in a statement. "We are deeply grateful for the partnership of communities for stepping up to help us meet this moment and ensure families have a safe place to stay."

Nurses with the Department of Public Health were sent to evaluate the migrants, according to the town administrator, and quickly learned some people had health issues that required immediate medical attention. Since the families aren't covered by MassHealth, the town covered the cost.

“There needs to be more communication," said State Rep. Joseph McKenna, whose office was included in communications between state officials and the town. "There needs to be a direct line to the various state agencies and some assurances that the state will fiscally help the towns because the town budgets are already tight."

McKenna is now calling on the state to improve communication, provide more support and reimburse the town for costs associated with caring for the families.

“That lack of communication upfront has been really detrimental and has put the town behind the eight ball and trying to make sure that their planning is in place," McKenna said. "The email actually said we don't have the means to provide support. So it really was, 'The families will be coming. Do your best.'”

Meanwhile, the migrants are relying on the kindness of others for a lot of necessities. The state is providing lunch and dinner, but breakfast, health care and personal hygiene supplies are coming from people like Bill and Ann Frederick. They posted on Facebook asking for help from others in town and quickly found answers at their doorstep -- donations like diapers, school supplies and toys for the children.

“It's just so heartwarming to see the outpouring of love," Ann Frederick said. "When you see more of that in the world, the world would be such a better place. A little bit of kindness from everybody just touches and warms the human heart.”

Despite negativity from some people on social media, the Fredericks persevered in their efforts to organize.

“You're gonna have that, you know, your political detractors, and people have comments or opinions. But we try to just say, hey, look, let's put that aside. And let's just be people taking care of people.”