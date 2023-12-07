Def Leppard, Journey to play at Fenway Park next summer

Journey and Def Leppard have announced a new co-headlining stadium tour next summer and it includes a stop at Fenway Park.
The tour will be making their stop in Boston on August 5, 2024 and will be accompanied by Heart.
“We are thrilled to be back on the road in 2024 with so many good friends as part of this tour. No matter which city you come to this will be an amazing night of music!” said a Journey spokesperson.
At other stops, they tour will be supported by Steve Miller Band and Cheap Trick.
General ticket sales begin on December 15 on the Red Sox Concert website.
You can find more information on the official tour website.
The other dates of the tour are as follows:
- July 06, 2024 St Louis, MO Busch Stadium
- July 10, 2024 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium
- July 13, 2024 Atlanta, GA Truist Park
- July 15, 2024 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field
- July 18, 2024 Detroit, MI Comerica Park
- July 20, 2024 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium
- July 23, 2024 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park
- July 25, 2024 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium
- July 27, 2024 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park
- July 30, 2024 Cleveland, OH Progressive Field
- Aug 02, 2024 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre
- Aug 05, 2024 Boston, MA Fenway Park
- Aug 07, 2024 Flushing, NY Citi Field
- Aug 12, 2024 Arlington, TX Globe Life Field
- Aug 14, 2024 Houston, TX Minute Maid Park
- Aug 16, 2024 San Antonio, TX Alamodome
- Aug 19, 2024 Minneapolis, MNTarget Field
- Aug 23, 2024 Phoenix, AZ Chase Field
- Aug 25, 2024 Los Angeles, CASoFi Stadium
- Aug 28, 2024 San Francisco, CA Oracle Park
- Aug 30, 2024 San Diego, CA Petco Park
- Sep 04, 2024 Seattle, WA T-Mobile Park
- Sep 08, 2024 Denver, CO Coors Field