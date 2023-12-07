Def Leppard, Journey to play at Fenway Park next summer

Journey and Def Leppard have announced a new co-headlining stadium tour next summer and it includes a stop at Fenway Park.

The tour will be making their stop in Boston on August 5, 2024 and will be accompanied by Heart.

“We are thrilled to be back on the road in 2024 with so many good friends as part of this tour. No matter which city you come to this will be an amazing night of music!” said a Journey spokesperson.

At other stops, they tour will be supported by Steve Miller Band and Cheap Trick.

General ticket sales begin on December 15 on the Red Sox Concert website.

You can find more information on the official tour website.

The other dates of the tour are as follows: