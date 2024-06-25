Defense team mobbed by Karen Read supporters as they leave courtroom

The jury has begun deliberations in the Karen Read murder trial, and a large group of her supporters have convened outside the courtroom as they wait for a verdict.

Pink-shirted supporters of Read have been seen outside the courtroom throughout the trial, but Tuesday's presence seemed even heavier than on most recent days.

As the defense team, including Read and her lawyers Alan Jackson, David Yannetti and Elizabeth Little, left the courtroom just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to await word of a verdict, they were mobbed supporters.

Jurors began their deliberations shortly before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. They must decide whether Read killed her Boston police officer boyfriend John O'Keefe by hitting him with her SUV and leaving him dying in the snow, or was framed to cover up a fight.

A sea of pink surrounded Karen Read and her defense team Tuesday outside Norfolk Superior Court as the case was put in the hands of the jury.

Read is charged with second-degree murder, which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison, along with manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving a scene of personal injury and death. The manslaughter charge carries a penalty of five to 20 years in prison, and the other charge has a maximum penalty of 10 years.

Her lawyers contend O’Keefe was dragged outside after he was beaten up in the basement and bitten by a dog at Boston officer Brian Albert’s home in Canton, Massachusetts.

