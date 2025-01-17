What is defensible space? The step-by-step guide to protecting your home in a wildfire

The term "defensible space" has been noted by firefighters as a crucial part of protecting homes and businesses from the January Los Angeles County wildfires.

But what does it mean?

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

According to Cal Fire, "Defensible space is the buffer between your structure and the surrounding area."

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The space acts as a barrier to stutter the progress of a fire near a property and help ensure the safety of firefighters defending your home.

"Defensible space is the first line of defense for your home against wildfire", Cal Fire states.

Defensible space is categorized into three different zones:

Zone 0: 0-5 feet from structures: The first 5 feet surrounding a structure are most important to keeping it safe from fires. Keeping flammable materials out and away from potential flying embers is critical to preventing wildfires from spreading into residential areas. Cal Fire recommends: Use hardscape like gravel, pavers, or concrete. No combustible bark or mulch. Remove all dead and dying plants, weeds, and debris (leaves, needles, etc.) from your roof, gutter, deck, porch, stairways, and under any areas of your home. Remove all branches within 10 feet of any chimney or stovepipe outlet. Limit combustible items (like outdoor furniture and planters) on top of decks. Relocate firewood and lumber to Zone 2. Replace combustible fencing, gates, and arbors attached to the home with noncombustible alternatives. Consider relocating garbage and recycling containers outside this zone. Consider relocating boats, RVs, vehicles, and other combustible items outside this zone.

The first 5 feet surrounding a structure are most important to keeping it safe from fires. Keeping flammable materials out and away from potential flying embers is critical to preventing wildfires from spreading into residential areas. Cal Fire recommends: Zone 1: 5-30 feet from structures: Dried vegetation often turns smaller embers into large raging fires. Cal Fire recommends: Remove all dead plants, grass, and weeds. Remove dead or dry leaves and pine needles. Trim trees regularly to keep branches a minimum of 10 feet from other trees. Create a separation between trees, shrubs, and items that could catch fire, such as patio furniture, wood piles, swing sets, etc.

Dried vegetation often turns smaller embers into large raging fires. Cal Fire recommends: Zone 2: 30-100 feet from structures: Why 100 feet? It’s the law under public resources code 4291. Cal Fire recommends: Cut or mow annual grass down to a maximum height of four inches. Create horizontal space between shrubs and trees. Create vertical space between grass, shrubs and trees. Remove fallen leaves, needles, twigs, bark, cones, and small branches. However, they may be permitted to a depth of three inches. Keep 10 feet of clearance around exposed wood piles, down to bare mineral soil, in all directions. Clear areas around outbuildings and propane tanks. Keep 10 feet of clearance to bare mineral soil and no flammable vegetation for an additional 10 feet around their exterior.

Why 100 feet? It’s the law under public resources code 4291. Cal Fire recommends:

Homeowners can request a defensive safe inspection here from local fire officials.