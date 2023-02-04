Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Delays at Logan Airport Due to Extreme Cold in Boston

According to Massport, Delta is dealing with frozen fuel lines and experiencing some delays.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Getty Images

Airlines are experiencing delays due to the extreme weather conditions in Boston at Logan international Airport.

According to Massport, Delta is dealing with frozen fuel lines and experiencing some delays.

“Delta apologizes to our customers who may be experiencing delays in Boston this morning due to extremely low temperatures in the Northeast that are impacting fueling procedures at the airport. We are working to resume our normal schedule and get our customers to their final destinations as quickly and safely as possible.”, said the airline in a statement.

According to Flightaware's MiseryMap, Logan Airport has had 40 delays and 12 cancellations so far on Saturday. All those flights leading to major destinations.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to airlines for more information.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsBostonLogan AirportDelta
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us