Delays at Logan Airport Due to Extreme Cold in Boston

Airlines are experiencing delays due to the extreme weather conditions in Boston at Logan international Airport.

According to Massport, Delta is dealing with frozen fuel lines and experiencing some delays.

“Delta apologizes to our customers who may be experiencing delays in Boston this morning due to extremely low temperatures in the Northeast that are impacting fueling procedures at the airport. We are working to resume our normal schedule and get our customers to their final destinations as quickly and safely as possible.”, said the airline in a statement.

According to Flightaware's MiseryMap, Logan Airport has had 40 delays and 12 cancellations so far on Saturday. All those flights leading to major destinations.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to airlines for more information.