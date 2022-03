Shuttle buses are replacing the Blue Line between Airport and Government Center due to a medical emergency at Maverick, according to the MBTA.

Commuters should expect delays. No further information was immediately available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Blue Line: Shuttle buses replacing service between Airport and Government Center due to a medical emergency at Maverick. Please expect delays as shuttles are dispatched. — MBTA (@MBTA) March 16, 2022