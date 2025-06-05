Massachusetts

Delays expected on I-95 north and south in Burlington all morning due to crash

Delays are expected in both the northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Burlington, Massachusetts, throughout the morning commute as a result of an earlier crash.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said temporary lane closures are in place on I-95 north and south at Exit 50 in Burlington. The lane closures are in place to allow crews to complete cleanup of debris from an earlier crash and are expected to remain in place through the morning commute.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes if possible and delays should be expected.

Photos from the scene showed at least two vehicles involved in the crash -- a flatbed truck with heavy front end damage and what appeared to be an SUV with a smashed front windshield.

No details on injuries were immediately available.

