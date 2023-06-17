Delays expected on Mass. Pike in Westborough after multi-vehicle crash

At least two cars were involved late Saturday afternoon in a crash along the Massachusetts Turnpike in Westborough, with fire officials saying delays should be expected.
The Westborough Fire Department said they had responded to a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on Mass. Pike eastbound at the 107.2 mile marker.
Fire officials did not provide any further information on injuries, or details of the crash, but shared a photo on their Twitter account that showed two cars and a fire truck on the rainy roadway.
This developing story will be updated