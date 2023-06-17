Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Delays expected on Mass. Pike in Westborough after multi-vehicle crash

The Westborough Fire Department said they responded late Saturday afternoon to a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on Mass. Pike eastbound at the 107.2 mile marker.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Westborough Fire Department/Twitter

At least two cars were involved late Saturday afternoon in a crash along the Massachusetts Turnpike in Westborough, with fire officials saying delays should be expected.

The Westborough Fire Department said they had responded to a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on Mass. Pike eastbound at the 107.2 mile marker.

Fire officials did not provide any further information on injuries, or details of the crash, but shared a photo on their Twitter account that showed two cars and a fire truck on the rainy roadway.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This developing story will be updated

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsMassachusetts TurnpikeWestborough
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us