Sumner Tunnel

Delays in Sumner Tunnel due to big rig truck

By Matt Fortin and Mark Garfinkel

Traffic was backed up early Tuesday morning in Boston's Sumner Tunnel as a big rig truck appeared to be attempting to reverse through the tunnel.

The truck was apparently too big to fit in the westbound tunnel, and was attempting to back up after making it more than halfway through, an NBC10 Boston crew reported.

Traffic was backed up to nearly East Boston as of around 5:30 a.m.

